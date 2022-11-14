Seth Rogen Shares Surprising Details on His ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be returning to theaters next year, as the heroes in a half-shell are getting a brand-new reboot in the form of an animated film that will have a similar style to that of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will serve as producers, while Jeff Rowe is on board as director. The film, officially titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released on August 4, 2023.

Since its announcement last year, Seth Rogen, best known for his comedy roles, has revealed some details about the project, most of which revolve around the fact that the film will focus heavily on the teenage aspect of the characters.

Now, in an interview with The AV Club, Rogen has revealed even more details about the film, explaining how it’s something that’s “deeply personal” to him. He said:

“It’s funny, I’m making this Ninja Turtles movie [Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem] right now. And like, we found a way to make it deeply personal! It’s a teenage movie, we’re putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie. And it makes it fun. And as I sit around with the other people working on it, I’m like, ‘We found a way to care about this,’ which is great.”

While there have been numerous iterations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles since its inception in 1984, from television shows to movies, and comic books to video games, we’re yet to see a story that focuses largely on the “teenage” part of these characters.

In announcing the film’s official title in August, Seth Rogen took to Twitter to share some artwork, along with the release date. Check it out below:

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters one year from today!!!!!”

But even before the announcement, Rogen has used Twitter to share tidbits about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, from Leonardo’s journal excerpts to potted bios for each of the four Ninja Turtles:

Some unique concept art was leaked earlier this year, which gives us an idea as to how Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will look when it his theaters:

“Concept art from Seth Rogen, Jeff Rowe and Evan Goldberg’s #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles coming 2023”

In an interview with Collider in 2020, Seth Rogen said that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be heavily focused on the teenage aspects of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, saying:

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most. And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of the kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be the sixth theatrical move in the franchise. It follows Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023. There is now an official website for the film.

