First Look at Seth Rogen’s ‘Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Revealed, Trailer to Drop Very Soon

The trailer for Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is imminent, with many expecting it to drop tonight during Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards.

And now, producer Seth Rogen himself has teased the trailer, saying in an Instagram story, “Excited to finally show people what we’ve been working on for years!”. Beneath the caption are four tiny animated turtles and an animated rat, referring, of course, to Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and their master/father Splinter.

Mutant Mayhem will be the seventh theatrical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, following Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), TMNT (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016).

The film’s social media accounts have now all been updated to reflect the official new logo for Mutant Mayhem, which you can check out below:

Seth Rogen has talked quite a bit about the upcoming Ninja Turtles reboot since it was first announced last year, sharing excerpts from Leonardo’s “journal”, biographies for each of the four Ninja Turtles, and more recently, revealing that the film draws a lot of inspiration from the Tony Hawks Pro Skater video game series.

Rogen has also described the upcoming Ninja Turtles reboot as being “deeply personal” to him, and has also revealed that it will focus on the “teenage aspect” of the characters.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023. There’s also another live-action Ninja Turtles reboot in the works from producer Michael Bay, however, there’s currently no release date.

Meanwhile, the IDW Publishing comic book series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — The Lost Years” Issue #1 and Issue #2 are on sale now. Kevin Eastman recently confirmed that the series will run five issues with a one-shot called “Lost Day”, which will lead into “The Last Ronin 2”.

Are you excited for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!