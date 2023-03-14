‘Spider-Man’ Producer Teases Tom Holland Cameo In ‘Across The Spider-Verse’

More details about the next chapter of the Spider-Verse movies have been pouring out. While most of that news has been about the many iterations of Spider-Man that we will see in the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sequel. Many fans are also hoping that Tom Holland is involved in some way.

However, it appears that Marvel and Sony have a big plan for the upcoming animation, which could include the current MCU Web Swinger.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a monumental success, leading to a Best Animation Academy Award. The sequel has much to live up to, which could mean bringing some big guns like Tom Holland for a great cameo.

Amy Pascal, the producer of the Spider-Verse movies, was speaking to Empire when she dropped a small nugget of information that could have spoiled Holland’s involvement.

When asked if Holland might appear, Pascal said, “I am not going to comment on anything around that! She added, “But I can tell you that Tom Holland does love these [Spider-Verse] movies….”

Marvel generally likes to keep their secrets close to its chest, so it is unlikely anyone will spoil Tom Holland’s appearance in the movie other than Tom Holland himself. We all know how bad he is with spoilers.

We did report that Tom Holland would be joining Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but that was only a rumor. Now, with Pascal dodging the question about Holland’s potential involvement, she may have given fans plenty to be excited about.

Tom Holland’s appearance as another Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse would certainly bridge the gap between the MCU and the Sony-built universe. The Multiverse is undoubtedly unpredictable and happens to be the subject of both the MCU and Spider-Verse properties.

What would be interesting is if Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was the movie that will catapult Miles Morales into live-action, officially joining him with Peter Parker in the MCU’s Spider-Man 4.

The mentioned Empire interview also featured Shameik Moore, who voices Morales in the Spider-Verse movies. He stated, “I feel like everyone knows I would be a great [live-action] Miles Morales.”

That would certainly be amazing if Moore transitioned from voice acting to portraying the live-action version of his character, which does not happen often.

When Will ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Be Released?

Although Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was delayed last summer, the movie will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023. The story is said to follow the connection between Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, as they return to the Spider-Verse. However, Morales meets a society of Spider-People tasked with protecting their world, leaving him on the outs with his own multiversal versions.

Do you think Tom Holland will be in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?