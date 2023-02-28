Tom Holland Jumping Ship For Strange New Role

Actor Tom Holland is reportedly in talks for a strange career move.

Tom Holland ascended to stardom through his portrayal of Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first beginning with Captain America: Civil War (2016), then moving on to his own trilogy of Spider-Man films, with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland worked alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who both reprised their multiversal roles as Spider-Man / Peter Parker.

Now, as many fans are looking forward to the fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise with Holland, it seems the actor might have something else in mind.

GFR is reporting that Tom Holland is currently in discussions for a role with Sony Pictures, but it’s not Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures is currently in the midst of planning a live-action Tarzan film based on author Edgar Rice Burroughs’ character. Holland is in talks to play the main character (Tarzan), and while this would be a strange role to say the least, there is some intrigue behind what he could bring to the character.

This past year, Tom Holland starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted (2022), a movie based on the beloved Sony Playstation video game. The movie performed pretty well, amassing more than $401 million at the box office with a budget of just $120 million.

Holland has been in the headlines quite a bit lately, but not for his next big potential movie. Instead, the actor and girlfriend Zendaya have been breaking the internet with rumors galore about their relationship and a potential engagement. Of course, to this point, this has come to fruition.

Zendaya first appeared as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) alongside Holland and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) before going on to star in the two sequels. In total, the franchise has accumulated nearly $4 billion in its trilogy, which is expected to continue soon with another installment.

What do you think of this new role for Tom Holland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!