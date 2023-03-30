Nicolas Cage Predicted the MCU Takeover At 11 Years Old

Some people believe that Nicolas Cage is a vampire, and oddly enough, he is set to portray the most famous vampire ever created—Dracula. While we are not sure if the actor has powers, we can say that his current renaissance has been fun to watch. He is currently promoting Renfield, the movie where he takes on an Andy Warhol-like version of the Dark Lord, and Cage spoke his mind about comic book movies.

Related: Nicolas Cage Is Even More Vicious In Final ‘Renfield’ Trailer

When Marvel figured out how to build the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they changed cinema completely and have had a stranglehold on the rest of the industry since then. Some of the best creators in the world have spoken out against Marvel, including Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Ridley Scott, and Jodie Foster.

However, despite their propensity to want to bash the MCU, the movies and shows within the umbrella of the media company have been stunning achievements. This is a fact that Nicolas Cage tuned into when he was only 11 years old.

Nicolas Cage Can Predict the Future

Speaking to ComicBook, Cage stated, “People are so obsessed with comic books and comic book movies. The interesting thing about it was even when I was all of 11 years old, I had no doubt that when the technology and filmmaking got to a certain level, that the comic book stories and the colors of the characters would over overtake the industry and it did. It happened.”

People are obsessed with comic book movies, but that has everything to do with the excellent writers and creators that Kevin Feige has put together to create these stunning works of art. Sure, everyone might be having a little superhero withdrawal currently, but most of the Marvel efforts have worked out great.

Even Nicolas Cage was part of the early days of Marvel. The man portrayed Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011). Though this was before the MCU was formed, Cage was part of the fundamental days when comic book movies were just starting to figure things out.

Cage’s performance was so good that he’s been asked to return to Marvel since then. For all we know, he could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars for a small cameo, though that might not happen.

Related: Nicolas Cage Speaks On Marvel In The Most Nicolas Cage Way

Nicolas Cage recently stated that he does not need to be in the MCU. His exact words were, “I don’t need to be in the MCU; I’m Nic Cage.”

Well, that is certainly true.

Though we are unsure what the future holds, we all might want to look to Nicolas Cage to predict the next wave of cinema. At least we can all be happy he was right about the MCU.

Do you think Nicolas Cage was right about comic book movies? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!