Pedro Pascal Reacts To Nicolas Cage’s ‘Star Wars’ Refusal

It would seem like Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage are best friends, especially if you watched The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent (2022) or have seen the meme it inspired. In the film, Pascal and Cage play a wealthy arms dealer and Nicolas Cage, respectively, as they become friends.

The Last Of Us and Game Of Thrones actor enjoyed working with Cage so much that he wanted him to be in The Mandalorian. “I already suggested [it]. I already said he’d make a great Mandalorian.”

However, despite his pleas, Nicolas Cage says he’ll never be in Star Wars for a good reason: he doesn’t want to.

“I’m Not In The ‘Star Wars’ Family.”

Nicolas Cage has no urge to be in any Star Wars project, but the reason may not be what you think.

“I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll… I’m not in the Star Wars family. I’m in the Star Trek family.”

It seems that because Cage is a bigger fan of Gene Roddenberry than George Lucas, we’ll never see him in a galaxy far, far away.

“Nic Is One Of The Smartest People I’ve Ever Met.”

Naturally, Pascal took this in stride, complimenting Cage and celebrating both fandoms.

“You know, Nic is one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. And I think that makes sense in terms of how cerebral and puzzle-making a lot of Star Trek is. …That doesn’t mean you would have to prefer Star Trek over Star Wars. Because you can have both absolutely. But I can identify [with] his intellectual loyalty to Star Trek. He’s a dedicated fan.”

I had to break the news to Pedro Pascal that Nicolas Cage was isn't in joining him in the Star Wars/Mando-verse, citing his allegiance to Star Trek. "Nic is one of the smartest people I've ever met… I can identify with his intellectual loyalty to Star Trek." pic.twitter.com/sa3lHB5B3K — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 8, 2023

It’s nice to see the two stars take this in stride. Hopefully, we’ll see them together in something else very soon. Maybe Lord Of The Rings?

