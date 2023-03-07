Nicolas Cage Speaks On Marvel In The Most Nicolas Cage Way

No one in Hollywood is quite like Nicolas Cage, and his filmography proves that.

The Academy Award winner has been acting for over 40 years and has tackled various roles with complete dedication. He was a bad boy in Valley Girl (1983), a face-swapping criminal in Face/Off (1997), himself in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent (2022), a man who thinks he’s becoming a vampire in Vampire’s Kiss (1988), and an actual vampire in the soon-to-be-released Renfield (2023).

Yes, Nicolas Cage has done just about everything. That now includes being honored with the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Miami Film Festival. In accepting the award, he naturally spoke about one of his favorite topics: comic books.

Nicolas Cage is a massive fan of the medium and even developed his stage name from the Marvel character Luke Cage. So why haven’t we seen him in the Marvel cinematic universe?

Related: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going On.’ Nicolas Cage Isn’t Returning For Marvel Role

According to Cage, “I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.”

He’s not wrong. On top of that, Cage has also played multiple superheroes. He played the title character in Ghost Rider (2007)as well as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018). There’s also the Superman movie he almost starred in, Superman Lives, which was to be directed by Tim Burton.

Related: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Runtime Confirmed By James Gunn

Regarding Superman Lives and Tim Burton, he said, “Tim didn’t cast me, I cast Tim, and Tim said yes. I loved what he did with Michael and Batman, and I was a big fan.”

Further lamenting that the film never came to light, cage continued, “It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai long black hair. I thought it was going to be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.”

If it was anything like Nicolas Cage’s other work, it would have been interesting, to say the least.

Do you think that Nicolas Cage should be in the MCU? Who could he play? Let us know in the comments below!