Is Michael Keaton Getting Another Solo ‘Batman’ Movie?!

Much to the delight of many, Michael Keaton will soon be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash (2023), after a (well-deserved) 31-year hiatus since his last silver-screen outing in Batman Returns (1992), the sequel to Batman (1989).

The 71-year-old actor was originally supposed to have returned in Batgirl, though, however, last year, Warner Bros. announced it had scrapped the film after disastrous test screenings. Fortunately, though, The Flash escaped the studio’s wrath and is heading for theaters.

Related: 7 Batman Villains You Definitely Missed in ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’

But what does this mean for Michael Keaton’s future as the iconic Gotham City crime-fighter? Will The Flash be the last time he’ll suit up in the cowl and cape, or will it mark the beginning of a new era for Tim Burton’s Dark Knight?

Well, there are currently no plans for another solo Batman film starring Michael Keaton in the lead role, and a sequel may all depend on how his role in The Flash is received by audiences. With that said, there are a couple of potential obstacles in his way.

Related: All 7 Live-Action Jokers Ranked From Worst to Best

First of all, The Flash, which will see the titular hero meddle with the Multiverse, will officially “reset” the DC Universe, although the new continuity will retain certain elements from previous films. But whether or not Keaton is one of those things remains to be seen.

Secondly, there are other “active” Batmen currently prowling the streets of Gotham City in film. One of them is Ben Affleck, who also reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash. Although his fate as the caped crusader beyond the film is also unknown.

Related: 7 Actresses Who Could Play the Female Joker

The other Batman is Robert Pattinson, who starred in The Batman (2022), and will be returning for the sequel. James Gunn also recently announced plans for a new Batman film titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA), which will feature yet another new Batman.

So, does this leave any room for Michael Keaton to continue his crusade against crime in Gotham City ? It’s unlikely, but never say never. After all, could you ever have imagined him making a comeback in the first place?

Related: All Live-Action Batman Movie Villains Ranked From Worst to Best

Either way, fans would love to see another Batman film with Keaton in the front seat. While we already got two sequels to his films with Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997) — which star Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively, as the Dark Knight — those films are widely considered to take place in an alternate timeline.

Check out the official trailer for The Flash below:

Related: ‘The Batman’ Star Reveals Episode Count For Upcoming ‘Penguin’ Series

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16. As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

Related: Keanu Reeves on Being the Next Batman

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16.

Do you want to see Michael Keaton return in a solo Batman film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!