Jon Favreau Reveals If The ‘Star Wars’ Orignal Trilogy Theatrical Cuts Will Ever Be Released

The Original Trilogy of Star Wars began in 1977; since then, they have undergone many changes. Some include the recently released Blu-ray versions that showcase Hayden Christensen as a Force ghost standing next to Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness).

This has led many fans to wonder if Lucasfilm plans to release the original theatrical cuts of the original Trilogy, which some Star Wars purists believe is the only way they should be watched. If there were anyone that might know, it would likely be producer Jon Favreau.

Moovy TV recently asked Favreau if he believes the Star Wars Original Trilogy theatrical cuts will ever see the light of day, and his response is a bit shocking.

According to Favreau, “Do you think anybody but us, the people who grew up with it, anybody would care?”

Though Favreau makes a point about the number of people that would care, we would also argue that he might be underestimating the power of the Star Wars fanbase. Still, he seems to believe that the Original Trilogy theatrical cuts will stay unreleased for the foreseeable future.

Favreau also indicated that Star Wars has evolved into something far different for everyone, given their introduction to the franchise, which we must agree with.

Plenty of people love the prequel trilogy, and the same goes for those who are fans of the Clone Wars cartoons. The point is that everyone’s introduction to Star Wars might be too vastly different, and so are their alliances, which could be why Lucasfilm is in no hurry to release the Original Trilogy theatrical cuts.

Jon Favreau might also be cluing into his work on The Mandalorian, which is altering the period first released in the 1970s. There are so many backstories that are intertwining now via shows like The Mandalorian (2019), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Clone Wars (2008), which were created by the Original Trilogy existing, and have since been expanded on the Original Trilogy’s story.

What Changes Have Been Made To The ‘Star Wars’ Original Trilogy?

Other than the previously mentioned implanting of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. There have been several changes that have occurred since the 1990s. Most changes were enacted when cinema technology started to become more advanced.

For starters, the 1990s saw the beginning of the changes when the Original Trilogy decided to add a scene that involved Han Solo and Jabba the Hutt. During this scene, Han and Jabba meet face-to-face, and a hilarious moment shows Han stepping on the Hutt’s tail. While the scene wasn’t the worst thing to happen, it did offer a different look at Jabba, other than the frightening one given to the world via Return of the Jedi.

Also, one of the most iconic Star Wars scenes was altered in the 1990s, involving Han Solo. Instead of Han shooting Greedo dead in the cantina on Mos Eisley, it was changed to show Han tilting his head slightly, completely dodging Greedo’s shot. This naturally caused chaos within that scene’s “Who shot first?” debate.

Another change occurred in the Blu-ray releases of the Original Trilogy, which altered Obi-Wan’s sound when chasing away the Tusken Raiders from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Many of these changes have been accepted, while most have been heavily criticized, and it appears the changes are here to stay.

Do you prefer the theatrical cuts of the Star Wars Original Trilogy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!