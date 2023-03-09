Pedro Pascal Reveals If Grogu And Ellie Would Be Best Friends

There’s no question that Pedro Pascal is a star. Born in Chile, he came to prominence playing Oberyn Martel in Game Of Thrones (2011-2019), DEA agent Javier Pena in Narcos (2015-2017), and even achieved meme status through his performance in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent (2022).

Credit: D23Pascal is also currently America’s favorite dad, having become a pseudo-father figure in two wildly popular franchises: Star Wars and The Last Of Us.

Pascal first took on a paternal role in The Mandalorian (2019-2023) and The Book Of Boba Fett (2022) by protecting and caring for Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. He then added more parental duties by escorting Bella Ramsey’s Ellie in HBO’s The Last Of Us (2023).

Naturally, this prompted a question in an Entertainment Weekly interview: What if Ellie and Grogu teamed up? Would they get along at all?

To Pedro Pascal, the answer is simple: absolutely.

Ellie And Grogu: BFFs For Life

It turns out that both of these kids’ adoptive father has no doubts that Ellie and Grogu would make fast friends.

“I feel like they would walk off into the sunset, to be honest with you. They’d be best friends.”

Well, there you go!

Obviously, this is something that would never happen. Crossovers are a somewhat rarity in television nowadays, and to make things harder, both characters are in different galaxies and time periods.

That being said, the two would make excellent partners. They’re highly inquisitive, and Grogu’s force powers would work perfectly with Ellie’s stealth and grit. And while neither of them has the maturity or life experience of Joel or Din Djarin, they’d be more than capable of caring for each other.

If Din Died, Who Would Care For Grogu?

Pedro Pascal was also asked which of his Mandalorian co-stars would do the best at taking care of Grogu. Once again, Pascal was quick to answer.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is Bo-Katan in season 3, so I’d have to hand it over to Katie Sackhoff. I trust her more than I trust myself.”

What do you think of a Grogu and Ellie pairing? What’s a television crossover you’d like to see? Let us know in the comments below.