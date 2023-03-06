Halloween Horror Nights Speculative Map Predicts Popular Franchises For 2023

It may only be March, but the excitement for Halloween Horror Nights has already begun! While the Universal Studios theme parks have lots of exciting rides and attractions, nothing makes the parks feel alive quite like a horde of the undead or various other grotesque creatures.

Universal Studio’ Halloween Horror Nights is a popular theme park attraction that has been running strong now for over 30 years, bringing classic horror films to life as well as original haunted experiences and scare zones that have left many parkgoers chilled to the bone.

Horror Night Nightmares, a website dedicated to Halloween Horror Nights, releases speculative maps for both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood every year, and if they’re as accurate this year as they’ve been in the past, 2023 looks just as scary as ever.

Universal has already confirmed a Chucky haunted house, but it looks like both parks may also be visited by the terrifying worlds of Blumhouse favorites M3GAN and Insidious and even the hit HBO show The Last Of Us.

Both versions of Halloween Horror Nights will also be populated by houses dedicated to classic Universal monsters like Dracula and The Phantom, as well as mysterious unnamed houses represented by a guitar with a lightning bolt through it and a mysterious Japanese phrase that translates to “Japanese Creatures.”

Happy #HHN32 season everyone! You’ve been waiting! You’ve sent us messages, so here’s V1 of the speculation map! #HHN #HHNForever #HorrorCommunity 🚨 Remember this is based on CURRENT SPECULATION and WILL CHANGE as the season progresses. Here are the Top 5 Spec Map Questions! pic.twitter.com/Gz0GUeoTIm — Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) February 18, 2023

Each of the parks also has unique haunted houses that only they have. Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights may also have houses represented by Krampus, banshees, a ship’s anchor, and what is currently referred to as Devil Dogs, which is believed to be based on a segment from the fan-favorite Slaughter Sinema house in 2018.

We're going back to Cali! Here is Spec Map v1 for Hollywood! #HHN2023 #HHN #HHNForever #HorrorCommunity 🚨 Remember this is based on CURRENT SPECULATION and WILL CHANGE as the season progresses. pic.twitter.com/zEcFdw8lGn — Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) March 2, 2023

Universal Studios Hollywood lives up to its location by potentially bringing back the classic horror film The Exorcist and basing the Terror Tram on celebrities. On top of that, there could be two more mazes: the return of the classic Nightingales house from 2011 and another represented by a clown.

While this is all speculative, this looks like it could be a terrifying time on both coasts.

What classic horror film do you think is missing from this lineup? Let us know in the comments below!