No such thing as too early. Universal Orlando Resort has already made its first announcement for next year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

As Halloween ends and most fans get ready to celebrate the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort, the Orlando theme park left us with one last Halloween treat this year, as the first announcement for Halloween Horror Nights — the Park’s Halloween event — has just been teased, with a fan-favorite character returning to haunt Guests in an all-new haunted house.

No other than the original Good Guy, the star of the Child’s Play franchise, Chucky will make a triumphant return to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in 2023. In the words of the iconic character, “Yeah that’s right, I’m back. And I’ll see you suckers at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights next year.”

Chucky will return in an all-new haunted house inspired by the hit USA and SyFy series Chucky, that come in 2023 to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

You can see the video teasing this upcoming haunted house below or click here to watch it.

The announcement was made through the different Halloween Horror Nights social media channels, and Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) was as shocked as most fans to hear the announcement a year ahead of the event, commenting the following:

#HHN32 already?!? And @ChuckyIsReal?!? No no no this is not the treat we were expecting!

While Universal didn’t share many details regarding the first haunted house of its 2023 lineup, seeing the iconic killer doll return to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida for next year’s Halloween Horror Nights sure is exciting for many fans. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available on this all-new haunted house and Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Are you excited about Chucky’s return to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below!