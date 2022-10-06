Universal Studios Hollywood is decking the halls and bringing back fan-favorite merriments this holiday season.

With Halloween currently haunting Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood, and more so during Halloween Horror Nights, it’s hard to imagine that the California theme park is already gearing up for all the fun and delight of the holidays, with two fan favorites making their merry way back into the Park.

Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) just announced that the holiday celebrations start at the California theme park on November 25 and run daily through January 1, 2023.

Awesome up your holiday at Universal Studios Hollywood from Nov 25 to Jan 1! Join the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ with festivities throughout Hogsmeade™. And experience the Who-tacular Grinchmas™ celebration starring the Grinch™.

Awesome up your holiday at Universal Studios Hollywood from Nov 25 to Jan 1! Join the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ with festivities throughout Hogsmeade™. And experience the Who-tacular Grinchmas™ celebration starring the Grinch™. 🎄💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Zgddbkc2mR — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) October 6, 2022

During the holidays at Universal, Guests can enjoy the celebration of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with festivities throughout Hogsmeade and live a Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration starring the mean green one himself.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter brings the spirit of the holiday season to the village of Hogsmeade, which is transformed with festive décor and merriment. Guests can savor a delicious Hot Butterbeer while enjoying a memorable holiday a capella performance from the Hogwarts Frog Choir. Guests can also shop for all their holiday needs with exclusive items at the village shops, including personalized ornaments and notebooks, and dining on hearty holiday fare at Three Broomsticks.

And when the night falls on the snowy town, Hogwarts Castle comes to life in a dazzling spectacular, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.” This nighttime spectacular will amaze Guests with its stunning imagery and animation as the castle infuses the land with joyous wonderment and features music and sounds from the Harry Potter film series.

The cheerful Grinchmas Who-bilation will return in jolly fashion to Universal Plaza, located in the heart of the theme park. Guests will be amazed by the topsy-turvy 65-foot-tall “Grinchmas” tree decorated with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights. Every evening, a jovial tree lighting ceremony will excite Guests as they listen to the Grinch himself tell his story along with the Who-ville Whos, ending in a snowball flurry, bringing joy and merriment to all.

Plus, various activities are available for those looking to get into the “Grinchmas” spirit. The Grinch and his faithful dog Max will be available for photo opportunities throughout the day. Cindy-Lou Who leads daily story time for young visitors looking to learn of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and the Who-ville post office will be accepting postcards with holiday messages. Additionally, an array of sweet holiday treats, including hot cocoa, will be available.

And adding to the holiday delight at the theme park, Universal CityWalk will be dressed for the holiday season with spirited décor and a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree featuring more than 200,000 LED lights. The infamous Voodoo Doughnut will tempt Guests with delicious seasonal flavors to celebrate the holiday spirit.

All holiday festivities are included in the price of theme park admission, meaning Guests can enjoy all the fun all day when they visit Universal Studios Hollywood. You can click here to purchase tickets and experience the “Awesomest Celebration of the Season.”

Are you excited to celebrate the holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below!