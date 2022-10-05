Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season can experience some fan-favorite exclusives to make their trip merrier.

While many fans are enjoying the thrills and chills of the Halloween season at Universal with the arrival of Halloween Horror Nights, some are eager to deck the halls and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Universal Orlando Resort when the holiday celebrations begin at the Florida theme park. And with the latest announcement by the Orlando theme park, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow!

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) recently announced that two exclusive fan favorites are returning to the Park this holiday season. Universal’s Holiday Tour and The Grinch™ & Friends Character Breakfast will be available for Guests to enjoy very soon!

Unwrap even more awesome during the Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort, Nov 12, 2022 – Jan 1, 2023 when you include a character breakfast with the Grinch, the festive fun of our special Holiday Tour or both! #UniversalHolidays

The Grinch™ & Friends Character Breakfast will be available on select dates from November 12 through December 29, and the exclusive experience starts from $41.99 (tax not included) per Guest. Universal’s Holiday Tour will be available on select dates from November 13 through December 31 and will start from $79.99 (tax not included) per Guest. These dates are available on the official Universal Orlando Resort website as of this article’s publishing. Dates are subject to availability and can change without notice.

You can click here to check the availability and book these exclusive experiences to make your visit to Universal Orlando Resort even merrier.

In addition to these fan-favorite experiences, Universal Orlando will be home to so many jolly offerings, from holiday decorations throughout the Park’s themed areas to very merry parades, seasonal sweets, treats, merchandise, and so much more!

The most anticipated offering is perhaps the Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s with larger-than-life balloons floating through the streets of Universal Studios Florida. And over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests will be able to celebrate Grinchmas as they meet the citizens of Who-ville and the fan-favorite holiday hater, The Grinch. You can click here to learn more about “the awesomest celebration of the season,” available at the Orlando theme park from November 12 through January 1.