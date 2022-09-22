Universal just opened a store with breathtaking offerings that blew fans away, making fans wonder if the company is leaving Disney behind.

Amid the constant competition between Disney and Universal in Orlando to see which theme park provides the best experience for Guests, Universal has taken a massive step ahead of its competitor, making fans wonder if Disney will be able to keep up.

Orlando International Airport recently saw two brand-new stores open their doors with significant improvements to welcome travelers from all over the world with some of Orlando’s most iconic brands. The Disney Store had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, September 21, officially opening its doors in Terminal C, near the Palm Court area. You can read more about the Disney Store here.

While seeing the new store was exciting for fans, the competition completely blew the audience away, as Universal Orlando Resort opened its all-new store on September 20 with some breathtaking offerings.

Orlando International Airport (@MCO) posted images of the brand-new store, also located in the Palm Court area of Terminal C, showing some of the souvenirs and merchandise offered in the store and even the epic photo ops that Universal added within the store.

Looking to shop the movies? Take all the thrill & action home with you by visiting the brand new @UniversalORL store located in the Palm Court at Terminal C. You’ll find souvenirs to remind you of your epic adventure & you can even take a photo with Hagrid’s magical motorbike!

Looking to shop the movies? Take all the thrill & action home with you by visiting the brand new @UniversalORL store located in the Palm Court at Terminal C. You'll find souvenirs to remind you of your epic adventure & you can even take a photo with Hagrid's magical motorbike! pic.twitter.com/dlYAqfl5Ra — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 20, 2022

However, surprises didn’t stop there, as the Orlando International Airport also shared a video of a massive “fiery” display on the store’s second floor, which is full of merchandise from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, that is perhaps the highlight of the new location.

For even more magic, head to the 2nd floor of the store & explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter! Find merch to rep your favorite Hogwarts house & encounter a fiery display along the way!

For even more magic, head to the 2nd floor of the store & explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter! 🪄 Find merch to rep your favorite Hogwarts house & encounter a fiery display along the way! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/Ml3oq6uleB — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 20, 2022

The immersive and realistic display showcases the Hogwarts Castle and welcomes a massive, fire-breathing visitor. It is not clear if other characters from the Wizarding World also make an appearance on the huge display, but from the video posted by Orlando International Airport, it would seem that Universal is taking massive steps ahead of its competition.

The video has gathered hundreds of reactions from fans and has made us wonder if Universal implemented this technology in a store, what wonders will the company bring when Universal’s Epic Universe finally opens its doors in 2025? Surely the all-new Park will be packed with immersive and innovative experiences for Guests to enjoy, but will this give Universal Orlando Resort the title of the ultimate theme park experience in Florida? Only time will tell.

What do you think of the new Universal Store at Orlando International Airport? Do you think Universal is leaving Disney behind? Let us know in the comments below!