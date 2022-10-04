One Universal Orlando Resort attraction is reportedly too damaged to continue operating following the impacts felt by Hurricane Ian.

Over the course of the last several days, we’ve reported that several attractions at Universal Orlando Resort sustained damage as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Jurassic Park River Adventure saw a gaping hole blown in the side of its massive building and The Incredible Hulk Coaster saw a portion of its track submerged in water. Both of these rides have since reopened.

In addition, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is facing an unexpected closure that many believe is due to damage from the hurricane, but nothing has been confirmed.

Now, we’ve learned that another Universal Orlando attraction is reportedly too damaged to continue operations.

According to reports from ScreamScape, the beloved Halloween Horror Nights show Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale, located on the lagoon at Universal Studios Florida, sustained significant damage and won’t be returning for the rest of the event.

Universal recently announced that it would be adding two new dates to its Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida. Now, the iconic Halloween event will take place on both Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th, which were not originally on the calendar. These are being added to make up for the two dates that were canceled during Hurricane Ian last week.

Universal has not confirmed that the show will remain closed, but it hasn’t made a reappearance yet, and there are many signs pointing toward the report’s accuracy that the show will not return.

In addition to the damage sustained onsite at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, there was also some flooding observed at the Epic Universe construction site. However, the good news is that this has receded and it doesn’t look as if any major damage was sustained at the site of the new theme park.

Did you get to see the Halloween Horror Nights before it closed? Let us know in the comments!