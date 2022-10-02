Universal Ride Shuts Down Indefinitely Following Hurricane

Universal Orlando Resort has closed one of its most thrilling attractions indefinitely following Hurricane Ian.

Guests are being welcomed back to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure after Universal Orlando Resort shut down for a couple of days during the storm, which made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane and made its away across the state before coming up the Atlantic and running through both South Carolina and North Carolina.

As the damage was surveyed at Universal Orlando, fans noticed that there was a gaping hole in the side of Jurassic Park River Adventure and that water had submerged a portion of The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Islands of Adventure. Over at the Epic Universe, there were a few areas that showed flooding.

However, Universal reopened with Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida on Friday and then reopened to the general public the next day.

One attraction may not be available for a while, though.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is now facing an unexpected closure, and Universal has not shared when the attraction might reopen.

Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s believed that the storm has something to do with its closure, since the ride was not listed on the refurbishment calendar prior to Hurricane Ian.

Toon Lagoon, where the attraction is located, has been undergoing refurbishments to buildings and shops around the area. The land is also home to Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is described as “Part roller coaster and part water flume.” This ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action. You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.

