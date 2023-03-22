Nicolas Cage Is Even More Vicious In Final ‘Renfield’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage is one of Hollywood’s most beloved and odd actors. The man has appeared in everything from Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) to Wally’s Wonderland (2021) and as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, he has always kept to his “auteur” status by taking roles of all kinds, even if they happened to be relatively unknown.

Cage is going through a significant resurgence, mainly because of Pig (2021), where he played a disgraced chef whose Pig is stolen. Also, he portrayed himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) alongside fan-favorite actor Pedro Pascal. Things have been going great for Cage, and now he is set to portray one of the biggest monsters in cinema history: Dracula.

Renfield stars Nichols Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road/X-Men) in the titular role as the servant of Dracula as he tries to break away from the hold that the Dark Lord has on him. During the initial trailer, Dracula finds Renfield in a support group, which is highlighted even more in the final trailer.

We only see Nicolas Cage briefly in the first trailer, as he arrives in his full Dracula costume at a support group where his servant Renfield is. However, this final trailer showcases Dracula taking things more violently, reminding Renfield of who is entirely in control.

The action comedy looks quite exciting, and Cage previously stated that his take on Dracula would follow in the footsteps of the original Dracula actor—Bela Lugosi. Lugosi famously portrayed Dracula in the famous 1931 movie.

Nicolas Cage also indicated that the famous abstract artist Andy Warhol inspired the more colorful clothes and style. This will be the first time Cage takes on a more villainous role, and we can’t wait to see it.

Renfield also stars Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy, Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo, and Adrian Martinez as Chris Marcos.

Renfield is also directed by Chris McKay, who previously worked on The Tomorrow War and The LEGO Batman Movie.

The world has seen plenty of vampire movies like the Twilight and Underworld franchises, but it’s always nice to know the genre takes on a different form…literally. We can’t wait to see what Nicolas Cage does for the role.

Renfield will officially release on April 14, 2023.

Are you excited to see Nicolas Cage as Dracula? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!