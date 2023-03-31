Confirmed: Emilia Clarke to Play Surprise MCU Character in ‘Secret Invasion’

After months of speculation, Disney has finally confirmed Emilia Clarke’s character in Secret Invasion.

The Marvel Comics storyline of the same name inspires the next Disney+ installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we don’t know how closely it’ll stick to the Comics, it’s safe to assume that it’ll stick to a similar concept: an invasion of shapeshifting aliens called the Skrulls who’ve secretly replaced several important Marvel characters.

Audiences saw the first threads of Secret Invasion in Captain Marvel (2019) when Carol Danvers found herself in the middle of a war between the Skrulls and the Kree.

The ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) later revealed that Skrulls – specifically Talos and Soren, introduced in Captain Marvel – were impersonating Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) all along.

Not much is known about Secret Invasion so far. Some speculate that the whole show is set during the Blip, AKA the five years when Thanos snapped half the world out of existence. There have also been plenty of rumours about cameos from characters such as Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Kang (Jonathan Majors), Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

While Secret Invasion is a huge crossover event in the comics – one even bigger than Avengers: Endgame (2019) – we’ll have to wait and see how the show plays out to see if the casting rumors are true.

However, we now know more about the show’s confirmed cast. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jackson stated that Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke will play G’iah, Talos’ daughter.

Remember when Ben [Mendelsohn, who plays Skrull Talos] was there with his wife and daughter? She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.

The report explains that G’iah doesn’t exactly see eye to eye with her father. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean?” says Jackson. “These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built.”

Until now, fans had theorized that Clarke was playing another Skrull, or mutant and SWORD Agent Abigail Brand. Clarke’s role as G’iah – who was previously seen as a child in Captain Marvel – comes as a surprise but does suggest the show will focus on the dynamic between grown-up G’iah and her father.

Catch Secret Invasion on Disney+ from June 21, 2023.