One of the stars rumored to be in the running to take on a vital part of the Fantastic Four, Jodie Comer, has spoken out about the casting.

Killing Eve star Comer has been linked to the role of the Invisible Woman — AKA Sue Storm — by fans who have been trying to work out who Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brain trust will go to for their upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Fantastic Four is one of the MCU’s most anticipated titles, representing one of the last of Marvel’s biggest character rosters to be brought into the official MCU stable.

Like the X-Men and Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four have enjoyed previous outings on the big screen. Their biggest previous movies, Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), were released under the stewardship of the then-20th Century Fox. Those iterations even featured a huge MCU star, Chris Evans, as Johnny Storm/ The Human Torch before he took up the mantle of Captain America. Jessica Alba played the role of Sue in those movies too.

Disney’s purchase of Fox in the mammoth 2019 merger brought the possibility of the Fantastic Four receiving the official MCU treatment once again.

And it’s then that rumors and speculation began, with fans linking well-known actors to the roles of Marvel’s first family. Indeed, speculation about the possibility of John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic must have played a part in the actor’s cameo in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where he appeared as Reed Richards in that film’s Illuminati roster.

So we come, then, to Jodie Comer. Last year, rumors linked the actress to the part. And that speculation has clearly made its way to her door, as she addressed the situation on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Speaking to Horowitz, Comer said:

“I think, ‘Never say never.’ But like right now, no… But I think, ‘Never say never,’ right? I think, as I said before, like usually when you finish one project, you then want to try something very different, so I don’t know, maybe.”

So not a no! But as Comer herself said in the interview, there’s no answer she can give which would satisfy fans.

She said:

“No, guys, I don’t know anything about it. I feel like when I say this people are like, ‘Okay…’ It’s like, you can’t win either way.”

As with any of these things, we will most likely only find out the Jodie Comer Fantastic Four truth once Marvel decides to release the information. With the film’s hype only increasing, news must surely soon be on the horizon.

