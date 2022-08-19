‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Might Be Set Thousands Of Years In the Past

Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot will have to explain why the iconic team wasn’t around when Thanos attacked, and some fans believe that the team will get stuck in ancient Egypt.

One of the big problems for many iconic super heroes entering the MCU is explaining why they weren’t around when Thanos did the Blip. Eternals (2019) told fans they couldn’t interfere, but people like the Fantastic Four can’t say the same thing, so fans are curious about how Marvel will introduce them.

Some rumors about the reboot state that Marvel’s first family might be stuck in the past. Most rumors believe the movie will be set in the ’70s, but one theory suggests that the Fantastic Four might be stuck way back in Ancient Egypt, dealing with one of Kang the Conqueror’s variants.

With the Multiverse Saga beginning to include more projects with Kang, it would make sense that the Fantastic Four might start off facing this villain rather than Doctor Doom. It’s possible he may have trapped the team back in time with Kang to keep the team from stopping him from his plans.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) might introduce the villain to the MCU and reveal him as the true mastermind behind Namor’s invasion of Wakanda. This would be inspired by Doom Wars, a comic run where Doctor Doom almost conquers Wakanda and then uses their Vibranium to take over the entire world.

One theory believes that the Fantastic Four would be trapped in the past fighting Rama-Tut, one of Kang’s variants in the comics:

Funny enough, Rama-Tut has already been mentioned in the MCU, with some mercenaries having a tattoo of the Pharoah in Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight. This could allow the Fantastic Four to have some fun interactions with the Eternals or even some of the Egyptian gods who would be interested in taking down Rama-Tut.

This would also be a very different story for the Fantastic Four as Marvel doesn’t plan to reintroduce fans to the team’s origins after having seen it in two reboots over the past 20 years. While this theory is far from being official, it would be a great tie-in as the movie will also be the first project for Phase Six.

Including one of Kang’s variants would make things more certain around the highly-anticipated villain and tell a very different story for the MCU. Fans would enjoy seeing this story in live-action if done right, and one thing fans know for sure is that Marvel won’t make any mistakes with the Fantastic Four after making it clear they will have a large role in the MCU’s future.

Do you think the Fantastic Four reboot will take place in the past? Let us know what you think!

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the biggest MCU movie.