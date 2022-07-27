Kevin Feige Reveals ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Will Copy ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Kevin Feige has shared an exciting update for the Fantastic Four movie that will have a connection with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Phase Six will start with fans being able to finally see the Fantastic Four finally in action. While fans have been talking a lot about how the Fantastic Four will be incorporated into the MCU, it seems that they will skip some of the traditional moments most super heroes have when they enter the MCU.

Like the X-Men, fans are eager to see the super hero team join the MCU. Some fans thought they would appear in Phase Four in a post-credit scene, but fans will have to wait a few more years before seeing the team in any MCU project again.

Feige has shared in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the movie won’t explore their origins as fans should be able to piece together how the team gets their powers:

Kevin Feige says #FantasticFour will not be an origin story “A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” (via @THR)

While this is helpful for fans to see more of the Fantastic Four right away, fans are more curious about how the team will be introduced into the MCU. After having so many super heroes join the MCU, it would be a little confusing for a team like the Fantastic Four to suddenly join the MCU, so fans hope that Marvel explains why they haven’t been around that much.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) made it clear that some universes have always had the Fantastic Four, so the MCU’s team might be stuck in another place which is why no one has heard of the iconic super hero team.

This is similar to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, as fans already knew Peter’s origins and had to watch it twice. So, Marvel made a movie exploring his early days as Spider-Man, which was a great idea to avoid any fatigue for the web-slinger. Marvel will have to explain how the Fantastic Four enters the MCU without saying they are another team who suddenly wants to help after years of doing nothing.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Do you think the Fantastic Four movie will explain why the team hasn’t helped the Avengers in the past? Let us know what you think!

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the best MCU movie.