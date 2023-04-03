Olivia Colman Taps Into Her Villainous Side For ‘Secret Invasion’ Role

Secret Invasion (2023), created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, has one of the most impressive casts in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring such talents as Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Emilia Clarke as the Skrull G’iha.

However, no one has quite the pedigree as Great Expectations (2023) star Olivia Colman who plays MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

First coming to prominence as a comedic actress in shows like The Mitchell and Webb Situation (2001) and Peep Show (2003-2015), Olivia Colman is a talented British actress known for her award-winning performances as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (2019-2020), DS Ellie Miller in Broadchurch (2013-2017), and Queen Anne in The Favourite (2018) for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award.

Now, she can include the MCU in her filmography as she’ll be starring in Marvel Studios’ crossover event series Secret Invasion on Disney+ alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Kingsley-Ben Adir, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and Cobie Smulders.

But the most surprising part of Colman’s involvement in Secret Invasion and the rest of the MCU is that her character is definitely a villain, the complete opposite of how the world sees Olivia Colman.

Olivia Colman is Basically James Bond’s Boss

Because the Skrull have shapeshifting abilities, Secret Invasion is heavily built around determining who you can trust. And Olivia Colman’s Agent Sonya Falsworth definitely toes that line.

Sonya Falsworth is a member of MI6, and her ultimate goal is to protect England and the United Kingdom at all costs as the Skrull invade Earth. However, there are questions regarding where her allegiance truly lies, just like with every other character in this show.

That being said, Falsworth has been labeled as a villain, which is surprising for Colman. Normally seen in real-life as an incredibly kind and charming person, the characters she plays often have those same qualities with a ton of emotional depth added on as well. It makes all of her characters feel undeniably human.

Instead, Falsworth is blindly dedicated to her duty and will do anything to get what she wants. This aligns the MI6 agent less with regular people and more with devious secret agents like Nick Fury. And Samuel L. Jackson loves it.

Samuel L. Jackson is All About It

One of Olivia Colman’s most prominent supporters in the role is Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jackson said, “It’s somebody that you’ve never seen her play before. She’s cold-blooded and just relishes being that person.”

Jackson believes that Colman is enjoying the process because it’s fun to play that type of person. Connecting it to his own love of playing bad guys, Jackson said, “A lot of times, having no conscience and going by ‘any means necessary’ is better than being the good guy who has to question the morality of what he’s about to do, And Nick walks that line. He makes the hard choices all the time. And that comes from him being in the shadow world where survival is what counts.”

Do you think Olivia Colman will make a credible villain? Let us know in the comments below!