Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Her MCU Role In ‘Secret Invasion’

Emilia Clarke has a new MCU role in Secret Invasion that isn’t your typical role in a Marvel series. This time around, she isn’t the hero, and she’s not really the villain, either.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will star in Secret Invasion with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Emilia Clarke, who will be starring as Talos’s daughter, G’iah. The series will be an espionage thriller where Skrulls have a secret plot to overthrow the world governments by disguising themselves as different world leaders.

Skrulls are shapeshifters, and Jackson has shared, thanks to Vanity Fair, that the alien race made a deal with Fury. They would work for him, and he would provide them with a home. After 30 years, Fury didn’t hold up his end of the bargain, so the Skrulls have turned on the former director as they want the planet for themselves.

Clarke might be playing Talos’s daughter, but she won’t be on the same side as Talos. While she might remember how Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) saved her from Kree invaders, that doesn’t stop her from resenting how things have gone. Skrulls can’t show their faces to the world and have to hide in human form, which might not sound too bad, but the aliens are tired of hiding. While talking to Vanity Fair, Clarke shares how her character and others are done hiding who they are and following Fury’s orders:

“These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built. There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

When Nick Fury created a Skrull spy network with them, it’s clear that the series would focus on how the Skrulls have been wronged instead of making them eviler, like in the comics, which is fine. Still, now it points out how terrible Nick Fury is, and of course, how little Captain Marvel cared about the Skrulls that lived on Earth. Clarke’s character might be in the right, but for Marvel to make the Skrulls justified antagonists for this Disney+ is an interesting move, but fans will just have to wait for the series to debut on Disney+ before deciding whether or not they made the right choice.

