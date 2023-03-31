Samuel L. Jackson. Reveals Iron Man Is Responsible For Why Nick Fury Vanished

While promoting Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson reveals why Nick Fury hasn’t been around in the MCU for the last few years.

Fans last saw Talos impersonate Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far Frome Home (2019) as the Skrull was tasked to help handle things on Earth while the real Fury was up in space. Fans have wondered ever since what the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director is up to, and it seems the answer isn’t what fans might expect.

Thankfully, Secret Invasion will debut this year on Disney+ as the MCU’s first crossover event. While fans originally thought the series would debut on June 21, Disney can’t decide when to release the new series as the release date was shown on the streaming platform and then quietly taken off.

Fans are hoping it will debut in 2023, but Marvel’s recent shakeup with some of their execs leaving and dealing with their quality issues has pushed a lot of projects back, meaning that the slew of delays could push Secret Invasion back further than we expect. Marvel Studios has a lot on its plate, and Secret Invasion isn’t a series that Marvel can afford to fail.

With Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders returning as Maria Hill, and Emilia Clarke joining the fun, Secret Invasion has a solid cast with a story that should intrigue several fans. Not every Skrull is good like Talos, and some of them have used their shapeshifting skills for their own nefarious purposes. Skrulls have infiltrated the world as they have taken over leadership roles worldwide, leaving Fury to handle this crisis.

Jackson was able to talk to Vanity Fair in a recent interview and share that the Nick Fury shown in Secret Invasion isn’t the same character fans are used to seeing. After Tony Stark and Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame (2019), he needed time for himself, which is why he went into hiding:

“Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know? He’s up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is.The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out.”

Jackson explains that his famous patch isn’t around in Secret Invasion, as Fury wears it when he is confident and sure of himself. In the Disney+ series, he has lost his bravado. He’s vulnerable and not quite the “indestructible man” anymore.

After Far From Home (2021), fans had their own theories about Fury and what he was up to, and to learn he was dealing with grief for some of his fallen friends is depressing. It’s a common trope nowadays to show our heroes at their lowest and have them redeem themselves in a high-stakes mission. While Secret Invasion‘s premise isn’t original, the series is bound to surprise fans with some compelling twists.

Do you like that Nick Fury will be different in Secret Invasion? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!