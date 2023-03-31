Marvel Called Out for Not Letting Their Directors Do Their Jobs

One would think directing a Marvel Studio movie would be a young director’s dream. But with the heavy VFX, the lack of creative freedom, and the studio’s high standards, this dream seems like more of a nightmare.

In a recent episode of The Town with Matthew Belloni, a podcast that discusses everything inside Hollywood, New York Magazine and Vulture reporter Chris Lee exposed Marvel for how they treat their directors. During his interview, Lee points out how many MCU directors who get the job are up-and-coming filmmakers who have had success directing either independent films or at least films with no VFX. He referenced examples such as Eternals (2021) director Chloé Zhao, Black Panther (2018) director Ryan Coogler, and Taika Waititi directing the Thor movies.

He compares Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and veteran James Cameron. While both have directed critically successful movies, Cameron has the advantage of having over thirty years of VFX experience. Lee could be implying that new directors who are thrown into films with heavy visual effects still have much to learn before reaching an Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) level of success.

Lee also spilled some dirt on now ex-executive vice president of Marvel, Victoria Alonso, who once conversed with his colleague.

Lee explained, “I was DM’ing with an extremely well-known director who had worked on a Marvel film, and she was relating some remarks that Victoria (Alonso) had said to her about another filmmaker, who directed, let’s just say, it was one of the biggest movies Marvel’s ever put out. And (Alonso) was talking about this guy and said, ‘They don’t direct the movies. We direct the movies.’”

If Lee is to be believed, that is a very revealing insight. However, if you look back at the directors who have left Marvel projects in the past, then it might not be as much of a surprise. When the first Ant-Man (2015) was in early production, Scott Pilgrim (2010) director Edgar Wright was attached to direct. However, he left the project early. When asked why, he gave the most straightforward answer possible. Wright said, “I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don’t think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie.”

For years, Marvel has been ten steps ahead regarding the universe they are creating. Their interconnected franchise works so well because they have already plotted everything out; unfortunately, that comes with limitations and less creative freedom for the directors. It may be a dream come true for the director of a Marvel film, but it also comes with its own set of pressures and restraints.

Do you believe Marvel limits their directors' creative freedom?