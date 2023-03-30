Brie Larson and Chris Evans Return With the Original Cast For ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) might be the biggest unsung hero of video game adaptations. Though Edgar Wright has gone on to direct some incredible movies since then, Scott Pilgrim will always be one of his best. The movie featured the likes of Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and more. With Wright’s direction, the movie became an instant cult classic.

Though fans have been begging for a follow-up movie since 2010, Wright simply left the property alone. It could be because he was busy with films like The World’s End (2013), Baby Driver (2017), and Last Night in Soho (2021). Despite working on other ventures, we imagine the call to return to the Scott Pilgrim universe was too much for Wright, as he announced that a new anime series is in the works for Netflix.

‘Scott Pilgrim’ Cast Return

Even more exciting than the announcement that the Scott Pilgrim anime series is being put together, Wright also announced that the entire original cast from the live-action movie will be returning.

This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

In the video posted to his Twitter page, Edgar Wright announced the new series and the names that would be involved. Surprisingly, everyone who had any kind of role in the live-action movie will return to their respective roles.

The cast includes:

Michael Cera – Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Ramona Flowers

Satya Bhabha – Matthew Patel

Kieran Culkin – Wallace Wells

Chris Evans – Lucas Lee

Anna Kendrick – Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson – Envy Adams

Alison Pill – Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza – Julie Powers

Brandon Routh – Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman – Gideon Graves

Johnny Simmons – Young Neil

Mark Webber – Steven Stills

Mae Whitman – Roxie Richter

Ellen Wong – Knives Chau

We are not sure how Edgar Wright managed to get the entire cast back together for this Scott Pilgrim anime, as actors tend to have busy schedules that never line up this way. However, we are excited that everyone has agreed to appear again in one of the best video game adaptations. We imagine the fight scenes will be crazier in anime form, which we cannot wait to see.

Edgar Wright is working with Science SARU on this new Scott Pilgrim anime, the studio behind the highly successful Star Wars Visions series on Disney+. If this anime is anything like what we have seen on Visions, this is going to be amazing to watch.

Are you excited about the new Scott Pilgrim anime? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!