Is Brie Larson Acting Up Behind the Scenes on ‘The Marvels,’ Or Not?

The release of the Marvel Studios movie The Marvels (2023), the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), has been delayed and pushed back to November 2023; rumors have swirled about why. Was it down to Brie Larson?

It appears there was trouble in paradise for Brie and her onset castmates. As per a report from Jeff Sneider of the Hot Mic podcast, his inside sources claimed Brie Larson was upset the movie’s name had been changed from its original moniker Captain Marvel 2. Thus less spotlight on the lead actor.

There were also claims Larson had been acting like a diva during production. Moreover, they claim she developed a simmering feud with co-star Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau-The Marvels).

Therefore, the sequel was pushed back because of all the tension behind the scenes…

Or was this the real reason?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), starring Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), was a massive flop amid widespread criticism of its goofy theme. It’s been suggested that MCU was antsy about some of the goofier content in the forthcoming The Marvels movie. Therefore, they wanted more time to re-cut in post-production, which makes sense.

However, this isn’t the first time rumors have circulated about Larson being trouble to work with. A press tour interview for Avengers Endgame (2019) resulted in a body language analysis expert slating Larson´s vibe throughout alongside Chris Hemsworth and Don Cheadle in the discussion. At the time, Cheadle supported Larson in refuting it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive slate of movies now. Even with the monumental success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), There are valid concerns Marvel fans are suffering from Marvel fatigue.

Thus, it’s fair to say many other possible factors influenced Disney’s decision to push back the release of The Marvels. So far, all we have is speculation.

As aforementioned, Larson has previously received public support from her co-stars when confronted with allegations of diva behavior. We haven´t heard a peep from Marvel Studios or any cast via agents or social media to confirm or deny the rumors.

Why has the Captain Marvel Sequel, The Marvels, been delayed? Is it down to Brie Larson? Let us know your views in the comments below…