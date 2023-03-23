Brie Larson Was Terrified To Join Marvel For A Big Reason

Brie Larson was a movie star before she joined the MCU, but it wasn’t until she flew onto the screen as Captain Marvel that turned the actress into a megastar. Larson has since exploded into the world of Hollywood even more, landing parts in some of the biggest franchises, including Fast & Furious.

Despite Marvel’s big draw, it might not be all glitz and glamour. Many people have read about the long hours and dedication it takes for each actor to make the MCU so memorable. That’s also not to mention the years each actor must spend portraying the same character.

Still, with all that, Brie Larson revealed what truly frightened her about joining the MCU.

Larson was interviewed by Harper’s Bazaar when she revealed the most nerve-racking thing about joining the Marvel ranks. The actress said, “I was scared of what would happen to me.”

The fear stemmed from not being able to have a “normal” life again with so much exposure. Larson feared she couldn’t walk in public and do everyday things again, like visiting museums.

“Anytime I feel like I’m being put too much on a pedestal, it’s my job to figure out how to remove that within myself,” she added.

We would argue that no matter the movie, most movie stars will have to live the rest of their lives being ogled at by fans and paparazzi. However, we also understand that being in the MCU brings a ton more exposure to the limelight.

Marvel has been on top of the cinema world for over a decade, and Brie Larson understands that aspect well. Still, she has become an inspiration for many people worldwide, which could be the silver lining to the fame of portraying Captain Marvel.

The world is also happy that Larson was selected to portray one of the strongest MCU heroes, and she will see her star rise even more when her second solo movie is released. Well, maybe calling it a solo film is a bit of a stretch, as Captain Marvel is set to team up with Ms. Marvel.

There are also the new Avengers movies to think about, in which we could see Brie Larson is the lead, as she joined the Avengers team a bit late. Larson could be leading the pack that includes She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Daredevil, Spider-Man, and Deadpool.

