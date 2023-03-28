Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler to Helm ‘X-Files’ Reboot

Ryan Coogler is coming off the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), which had the daunting task of existing beyond the death of Chadwick Boseman. The movie brought Namor to the MCU and became an Academy Award-nominated effort, as Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Actress. Though Marvel will likely move forward with Shuri as the Black Panther, Ryan Coogler might be too busy to pump out the next chapter of Wakanda.

Coogler has worn many hats in filmmaking, including directing and producing the successful Rocky spinoff series Creed. Coogler directed the first movie and served as producer for the sequels. He is a creator many believe can take on many properties, including branching into TV shows. Though the world is currently filled with reboots and remakes, the subject’s landscape has grown much better.

Ryan Coogler Wanted For X-Files Reboot

Bloody Disgusting initially discovered an interview that involved X-Files creator Chris Carter. During the interview, Carter revealed that Coogler was set to helm a new take on the classic sci-fi/horror series.

According to Carter, “I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

There is no telling what Carter means by “remount” but we imagine that is his word for reboot or remake. This is not the first time that the classic series was given a facelift, as Fox decided to move forward with the X-Files: I Want to Believe movie in 2008, followed by a 10th season in 2016 and an 11th final season in 2018.

Interestingly, Coogler is said to be taking this new reboot in a different direction, which includes a diverse cast. This could mean a new set of agents will take on the unexplainable.

Will the New X-Files Bring Back Agents Mulder and Scully?

X-Files was made special by the efforts of both David Duchovny (Agent Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Agent Scully). However, Duchovny left the original series towards the end of its run. Duchovny was replaced by Robert Patrick as Scully’s new partner, Doggett, before returning for the I Want to Believe movie and the 10th and 11th seasons.

Gillian Anderson was also quite vocal about her displeasure with Scully’s characterization, or lack thereof, and shut down the idea that she would never return to the series.

Considering the series has already seen its own “revival” with Scully and Mulder, it would make more sense for Ryan Coogler to have his own plan for this new reboot, including new characters. It also sounds like that is going to be the plan. Remakes and reboots don’t necessarily have to copy the same format as the properties that came before them, and the X-Files could be great again with a new direction and take.

