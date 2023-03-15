Michael B. Jordan Stands By Angela Bassett After Shocking Oscars Loss

Michael B. Jordan is still upset that Angela Bassett lost the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and he isn’t afraid to show it.

Actor and director Michael B. Jordan, known for his performances as Warmonger in Black Panther (2018) and Adonis Creed in the Creed films, was just as surprised as anyone when Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) over Bassett. Immediately, he was ready to let the world know about it.

Soon afterward, Jordan and his Creed III (2023) co-star Jonathon Majors crossed the stage, ready to present the Oscar for Best Cinematography. But before they did, you could hear Jordan saying, “Hey, Auntie,” to Bassett, followed by Majors saying, “We love you.”



Fans of Angela Bassett have continued to sing the actress’ praises since the 95th Academy Awards, and Michael B. Jordan wasn’t about to stop now.

On March 13, Jordan tweeted an image created by graphic designer IV, whose personal work is “rooted in nostalgia and culture.” And they certainly captured Angela Bassett perfectly.

The art showcases iconic characters portrayed by Bassett, including Queen Ramonda from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Reva Deveraux in Boyz N The Hood (1991), and Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993), which garnered her first Oscar nomination.

Michael B. Jordan’s post was a loving tribute to the actress and everything she has accomplished in her lengthy career. And fans took notice.

Angela Bassett Has Received a Massive Outpouring of Support

The support for Bassett has been tremendous, which can be seen in the replies to Jordan’s tweet.

Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho replied, “Hey, Auntie,” and shared the clip from Black Panther where Jordan says the now iconic line to Bassett.

Another fan was ready to remind Bassett how much we all love her.

We love her, and we'll always make sure she knows it.💜 — Carolyn Hinds in 🇨🇦 @SXSW 🇧🇧🗺 (@CarrieCnh12) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, another fan also celebrated the years of Bassett’s talent by sharing magazine covers she has appeared on.

But the most essential response was a reminder that Angela Bassett is a legend. And “she doesn’t need an Oscar to cement that.”

She was robbed. But Auntie still a legend and the real ones know she doesn't need a Oscar to cement that. — Dominque White (@Domo2012White) March 14, 2023

Overall, seeing all of the support heading Angela Bassett’s way is lovely. She is incredibly talented and deserves all of the accolades that come her way.

What did you think of Michael B. Jordan’s tribute to Angela Bassett? Let us know in the comments below.