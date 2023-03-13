Disney And Marvel “Win” Big At The Razzies

Awards season is ending, which can only mean one thing: the 2023 Razzies are here!

In contrast to every other awards show, the controversial Golden Raspberries celebrate the worst films the previous year has to offer.

Nine Razzie Awards were up for grabs this year, and a majority of the awards went to Disney, Marvel, and even some Oscar-nominated features. Let’s take a look at who took home the big prize.

The ‘Pinocchio’ Everyone Hated

While Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) has been a critical darling and will most likely win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Disney’s live-action Pinocchio (2022), starring Tom Hanks did not fare as well.

The film was critically panned, with many critics and theatergoers saying that the movie was just dull. It won Worst Remake, Rip-Off, Or Sequel and was nominated for an additional four Razzies, including Worst Actor for Hanks.

‘Morbius’ Lives Up To The Memes

It’s Morbin’ Time!

Another critically maligned film was Morbius (2022) from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Although critics hated it, audiences loved it because of how bad it was. This led to the film being re-released in theaters after its initial run.

Morbius won two awards this year, Worst Actor for Jared Leto and Worst Supporting Actress for Adria Arjona.

Oscar-Nominated Films

Several Oscar-nominated films came out with Razzies in hand to prove that there is no such thing as prestige. Blonde (2022) won Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay despite Ana de Armas being nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Actress for her performance as Marilyn Monroe.

Best Picture nominee Elvis (2023) took home Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple for Tom Hanks (this wasn’t his year). The latter was given to Hanks and his “Latex-Laden Face (and his ludicrous accent).” This seems especially odd since Elvis is nominated for Best Makeup at the Oscars.

The rest of the awards went to the film Good Mourning (2022), starring and directed by Machine Gun Kelly and the Razzies for nominating a child for Worst Actress. Seems deserving.

Do you feel these victories are well-earned? What did you think were the worst films of 2022?