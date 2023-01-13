Tom Hanks to Play “Substantial” MCU Villain, Report Says

Actor Tom Hanks is reportedly in talks to play a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Tom Hanks has starred in countless movies and made a name for himself as one of the most beloved actors of all time. He played the voice of Woody alongside friend Tim Allen(Buzz Lightyear) in the Disney Pixar franchise Toy Story, and has also starred in many blockbusters, including Forrest Gump (1994), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Sully (2016), The Post (2017), News of the World (2020), Big (1988), A League of Their Own (1992), A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019), and Apollo 13 (1995), to name a few.

The actor, who is the husband of Rita Wilson, most recently played the role of Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio (2022), and his newest movie, A Man Called Otto, will be fully released in theaters this week.

Though there have been rumors of retirement, it seems Hanks isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Reports indicate that Tom Hanks is in talks to play a “substantial” villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Considering that Tom Hanks is a massive movie star, we would imagine that his Marvel villain role would have to be quite substantial,” a report from Giant Freakin’ Robot says. “While some might find this casting to be a bit off-putting, we would imagine that the MCU might look to Hanks to portray Victor von Doom. Doctor Doom is one of the biggest villains that Marvel has not yet fully brought into the MCU, and considering that Avengers: Secret Wars is set to happen, Doom will need to be cast soon.”

Tom Hanks playing the role of Victor von Doom would certainly be intriguing. There have been rumors that the character, most widely known for his battles with Fantastic Four, could be making his way to the MCU in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

There are a lot of ways that Disney could take Doctor Doom if Hanks were to take on the role, and it will be interesting to see what the plans will look like in the next several months and years as Phase 5 of the MCU gets underway and Disney already eyeing potential plans for Phase 6.

What do you think of Tom Hanks potentially playing a villain role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!