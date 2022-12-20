Tim Allen Talks Retirement, What’s Next For Him

Tim Allen has become a Disney icon.

Tim Allen is best known for lending his voice as the beloved Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise alongside his longtime friend Tom Hanks (Woody), but that’s not his only project with the company.

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for his portrayal of Scott Calvin, Santa Claus’s proxy, complete with expanding waistline, rosy cheeks and snow-white whiskers in the 1994 film The Santa Clause. He went on to play the role in two sequels, both hugely popular movies, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, Allen recently executive-produced The Sanata Clauses, a Disney+ limited series that has since been renewed for a second season after its popularity.

In recent comments, Tim Allen was asked about retirement and opened up about what’s next for him.

“Once I started doing coming to Disney and doing ‘Home Improvement’ or ‘Last Man Standing’ or getting on sets, I love every second of it,” he said. “I don’t ever feel like I’m working so that I don’t know how to not do this.”

Allen said that “retirement is not in his vocabulary.”

“I don’t know if my buddy [Jay] Leno ever said it this way. He asked me one time, ‘Why?’ I go – ‘I have had a house in Mexico for many, many, many years.’ And he goes, ‘What do you what do you do there?’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know,’ and he says, ‘Retire is just another word for die. Waiting to die.’ And I go, ‘You know, I never thought of it that way, Jay. And I wish you hadn’t said that.'”

“I have two friends that love their retirement – they play tennis. They get up and have a leisurely breakfast with the wife. They love their retirement. It takes me almost my entire vacation to finally have two days of relaxation because I love what I do.”

In the Disney+ series, Mr. Claus (Scott Calvin) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa Claus forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television.

What do you think of Tim Allen’s comments on retirement? Let us know below!