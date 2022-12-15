Tim Allen’s Controversial ‘The Santa Clauses’ Renewed For Second Season

Get ready for more holiday cheer! The Santa Clauses has just been approved for a second season!

Tim Allen (Santa Claus/Scott Calvin) and Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin) will reprise their roles in The Santa Clauses season two, which will air exclusively on Disney+. In a press release Wednesday evening, Disney wrote:

Disney Legend Tim Allen will executive-produce and continue in the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin and Elizabeth Mitchell will reprise her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol from Walt Disney Pictures’ blockbuster franchise. Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will continue as executive producer and showrunner, and, Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Many fans wondered if The Santa Clauses would continue after a group of Christians began a boycott of the series due to a joke made in the third episode. Attempting to show their support for Santa, elves hold letter signs meant to spell “We Love You Santa.” Instead, the characters spell, “We love you Satan.” The elves shriek in terror when they realize the mistake.

Though Allen vehemently defended the show, promising that Christ is at the heart of this merry Christmas series, some social media users still plan to boycott Disney Plus. TikTok user @yojets recently shared a video of the scene with commentary:

Another account shared the video with hashtags like “#cancelDisney” and “#protectthechildren.”

This news comes just hours after the season finale dropped on Disney Plus. It’s unknown when the second season of The Santa Clauses will premiere, but Inside the Magic will continue to report any updates on the series.

What did you think of The Santa Clauses? Are you excited about a second season?