Disney Shares First-Look at Tim Allen Returning to Iconic Role In Upcoming Series

Disney recently shared the first look at the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, featuring Tim Allen reprising his iconic role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus and Elizabeth Mitchell returning as Carol Newman/Mrs. Claus.

This sneak peek was posted “in celebration of Halfway to the Holidays” on the Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) official Twitter account.

Enjoy a first look at the @DisneyPlus Original Series “The Santa Clauses” in celebration of #HalfwaytotheHolidays and learn more about the cast joining the series.

🎅✨ Enjoy a first look at the @DisneyPlus Original Series "The Santa Clauses" in celebration of #HalfwaytotheHolidays and learn more about the cast joining the series: https://t.co/sBIw98aoeN pic.twitter.com/GD3kakMQnm — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 23, 2022

In this first picture, we can also see Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen Dick, Tim Allen’s real-life daughter, who will be joining the cast playing Cal and Grace, the two children of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In addition to the Calvin family, Kal Penn joins the cast of The Santa Clauses playing Simon Choski, a single father, ambitious game inventor, and product developer whose visit to the North Pole significantly impacts the direction of his life. He’s joined by Rupali Redd, playing the role of Grace, his angelic daughter with a love for Santa and all things Christmas.

And, of course, Santa Claus needs the help of his elves. Devin Bright joins the cast as Noel, Santa’s trusted right-hand elf, along with Matilda Lawler as Betty, Santa’s demanding Chief of Staff and job-oriented Elf.

Disney is also celebrating the news with a Santa Clause watch party tonight, June 23, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. You can click here to stream The Santa Clause (1994) on Disney+ and join this party with the hashtag #TheSantaClauseWatchParty!

Join us as we kickoff #HalfwayToTheHolidays with a #TheSantaClauseWatchParty! 🎅 Available to stream on @DisneyPlus ▶️ https://t.co/0sqpdUNINa ⏰ TONIGHT 8pm ET / 5pm PT pic.twitter.com/bsHzQQ7OST — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 23, 2022

The Disney original series The Santa Clauses will be streaming soon on Disney+, and we can’t wait to see this story!

More on the Santa Clauses

Disney Parks Blog shared the following synopsis of this upcoming series:

“The Santa Clauses” is set some time after the events of “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

Recently, Tim Allen took to Twitter to share the first set photo for the upcoming series, which shows Santa Claus’ North Pole office. Check it out below:

Might just be a photo of Santa’s office but don’t tell anyone….

Might just be a photo of Santa’s office but don’t tell anyone…. pic.twitter.com/57srzJzOOc — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 4, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with The Santa Clause franchise, we have a summary with everything you need to know before watching The Santa Clauses on Disney+.

