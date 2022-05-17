Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Santa Clause’ Series on Disney+

While there’s still a few months yet before The Santa Clause series comes down the chimneys of Disney+, lately there has been a lot of casting news, as well as the official title reveal. The Clauses (2022) will follow on from The Santa Clause Trilogy, with Tim Allen returning as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, having played him in all three movies so far.

So, if you’re feeling as excited for the upcoming limited series as you are for Christmas itself, then here’s everything you need to know about The Clauses!

The Santa Clause synopsis

Before we talk about The Clauses in more detail, it’s important to recap on the events of the three movies in The Santa Clause Trilogy. In the original 1994 film, divorced dad Scott Calvin has his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) over the holidays. However, when he accidentally kills Santa, they both wind up in the North Pole, where Scott is told by an army of elves that he is the next Santa!

Despite much reluctance at the beginning, Scott winds up embracing his calling as Santa Claus ready for the following Christmas Eve, and ends up with the beard, the weight, and the suit and all. He also manages to rekindle his relationship with Charlie, while making amends with his ex-wife Lara (Wendy Crewson) and her husband Neal (Judge Reinhold).

The Santa Clause 2 synopsis

Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and eight years have passed since the original film. This time, things go awry when his son Charlie makes the naughty list, and when he also learns that he must find a wife by Christmas Eve. Due to the clause in the contract, Scott begins to lose his Santa powers and gradually turns back to his regular self.

However, he ends up meeting Carol Newman, a teacher at Charlie’s school, and the two soon begin to fall for one another. Meanwhile, Scott learns why Charlie has been misbehaving at school — he’s frustrated that his father isn’t around that much. Before time runs out, Carol Newman ends up learning Scott’s true identity and becomes the next Mrs. Claus, and wife to Santa.

What happens at the end of The Santa Clause 3?

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006), which takes place 12 years after the 2002 sequel, finds Scott Calvin/Santa Claus face off against Jack Frost (Martin Short), as the icy villain plots to remove Santa from power and take over the North Pole. With Mrs. Claus and the rest of his family, Santa sets out to stop Jack Frost before Christmas is destroyed forever.

Meanwhile, Scott continues to juggle his ordinary life back at home with his secret identity as Santa. But things become even more chaotic when Jack Frost uses magic to make it so that Scott never became Santa in the first place, placing him in an alternate timeline. Ultimately, Scott defeats Frost, and the film ends with the reveal of Scott and Carol’s son Buddy Claus.

Are they making a Santa Clause 4?

There are currently no plans for a fourth movie in The Santa Clause film series, however, the upcoming TV series on Disney+, which is titled The Clauses, will serve as a sequel, picking up where the trilogy left off and reuniting us with Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin/Santa Claus and Elizabeth Mitchell’s Carol Newman/Mrs. Claus.

What is The Santa Clause TV Series about?

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming TV series:

Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Recently, Tim Allen took to Twitter to share the first set photo, which shows Santa Claus’ North Pole office. Check it out below:

“Might just be a photo of Santa’s office but don’t tell anyone….”

Might just be a photo of Santa’s office but don’t tell anyone…. pic.twitter.com/57srzJzOOc — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 4, 2022

Is The Santa Clause Trilogy on Disney+?

All three films in The Santa Clause Trilogy are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Santa Clause TV series cast

There has been a lot of casting news around The Clauses over the past few months. Following the announcement that Tim Allen would be stepping back into the boots, it was also confirmed that Elizabeth Mitchell will be reprising her role as Carol Newman/Mrs. Claus, while Tim Allen’s real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick was cast as the couple’s on-screen daughter Sandra.

The Clauses will also star Kal Penn (Simon Choski), Matilda Lawler (Betty), Austin Kane (Cal Calvin), Rupali Redd (Grace Choski), and Devin Bright (Noel).

Here is the official character bio for Sandra:

After a lengthy audition process, Allen-Dick makes her acting debut as Sandra, the youngest child of Scott Calvin (Allen) and Carol (Mitchell). Sandra is a bit rough and tumble, has a passionate sense of right and wrong, and a strong connection to animals, mostly because there are no humans her age at the North Pole, which makes her lonely.

Will Eric Lloyd be in The Santa Clause TV series?

There are a number of actors from the three movies who have not yet been confirmed to be appearing in the show. Eric Lloyd, who plays Scott Calvin’s son in all three movies, has not been announced. Wendy Crewson and Judge Reinhold, who play Scott’s mother Lara and his stepfather Neal, haven’t been announced, either.

The Santa Clause TV series release date

An official release date is yet to be confirmed, however, we do know that the show started shooting in March and is expected to begin streaming on Disney+ later this year.

Are you looking forward to The Clauses? Let us know in the comments down below!