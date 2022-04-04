‘The Santa Clause’ TV Series Casts Tim Allen’s Real-Life Daughter

The Clauses (2022), an upcoming Disney+ series that follows on from The Santa Clause Trilogy, is starting to get us just excited as Christmas itself! Tim Allen has already been confirmed to be reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, while Elizabeth Mitchell was recently announced to be returning as Carol Newman/Mrs. Claus.

Now, Deadline has reported that Tim Allen’s real-life daughter, 13-year-old Elizabeth Allen-Dick, has been cast as a series regular on the show. Not only that, but she will be playing Tim Allen’s on-screen daughter named Sandra, Scott and Carol’s youngest child, a character entirely new to the franchise. Now that’s what you call keeping it in the family business!

The show, which recently started filming in Los Angeles, is described as a “limited series” and will debut on Disney+ later this year. Here is the official synopsis:

Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick will be starring alongside her father, Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn (Simon Choski), Austin Kane (Cal Calvin), Rupali Redd (Grace Choski), and Devin Bright (Noel). Allen’s real-life daughter will be making her acting debut in the upcoming show. Here is the official description of her character, Sandra:

After a lengthy audition process, Allen-Dick makes her acting debut as Sandra, the youngest child of Scott Calvin (Allen) and Carol (Mitchell). Sandra is a bit rough and tumble, has a passionate sense of right and wrong, and a strong connection to animals, mostly because there are no humans her age at the North Pole, which makes her lonely.

The Clauses will serve as a sequel series to The Santa Clause Trilogy, which consists of The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). Recently, the original movie in the series came under fire for “fat-shaming”, however, all three films remain something of a cult classic Christmas trilogy.

In the original film, Scott Calvin is a single father who becomes Santa Claus after accidentally killing the previous one. He meets Carol Newman (Elizabeth Mitchell) in the sequel, who becomes the new Mrs. Claus. Now, The Clauses will pick up several years later to find Scott and Carol dealing with many problems, from the family business to family itself.

Are you looking forward to The Clauses?