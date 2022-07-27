Disney Brings Back Beloved ‘Santa Clause’ Character After Backlash

Disney is bringing back another beloved character for The Santa Clauses.

Disney Legend Tim Allen will executive-produce The Santa Clauses, a Disney+ Original limited series in which he reprises the beloved role of Scott Calvin and Santa Claus from Walt Disney Pictures’ blockbuster franchise.

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for his portrayal of Scott Calvin, Santa Claus’s proxy, complete with expanding waistline, rosy cheeks and snow-white whiskers in the 1994 film The Santa Clause. He went on to play the role in two sequels, both hugely popular movies, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Now, it has been reported that it won’t just be Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell returning as Carol Newman/Mrs. Claus.

Deadline reported today that David Krumholtz will return in the series to play the role of Bernard.

After Disney shared a first look at the family in The Santa Clauses last month, many fans were upset that both Bernard (David Krumholtz) and Charlie (Eric Lloyd) were not included. Social media posts went viral as backlash spread over the photo, but with the report today, at least one of the characters will be involved in the series.

The series also stars Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choski.

In the Disney+ series, Mr. Claus (Scott Calvin) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa Claus forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television.

What do you think of Disney bringing back Bernard? Let us know in the comments!