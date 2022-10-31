Yee-haw! Toy Story Meet and Greets Return to Disney Park

Toy Story Land is a unique land within Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. Here, Guests can not only imagine what it would be like to be a toy, but they will also be immersed in the world of toys, particularly Andy’s toys from the Pixar franchise Toy Story.

Besides all the themed attractions, dining, and shopping experiences available within Toy Story Land, meet and greets with beloved Toy Story characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie have returned!

Disney recently announced the return of these fan-favorite Pixar characters for meet and greets. Now that they’re available again, here’s what Disney had to share about this experience:

Round up the gang and get those batteries charged! Shake the snakes out of your boots and say howdy to Sheriff Woody. Yodel a hello to Jessie the Cowgirl. Remember to greet Buzz Lightyear with your best Space Ranger salute—he’s always looking for a few good toys. These pals had some amazing adventures together, and now they’re looking forward to making new memories with you.

These three Toy Story friends will be located near the Toy Story Mania attraction and will be ready to meet their fans, take pictures, and sign autographs!

You won’t want to miss out on saying “howdy!” to the film’s iconic characters. To find out when they’re available each day, check your My Disney Experience app.

After you hang out with your Toy Story pals, be sure to visit the other experiences within Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios. For example, there are several exciting attractions, like Slinky Dog Dash, a fun roller-coaster that glides over Andy’s backyard; Alien Swirling Saucers, which is a spinning attraction featuring the aliens from Toy Story; and Toy Story Mania, a 4D carnival-themed attraction with themed shooting galleries and games.

There is so much to do and explore within this land, especially with the addition of these Toy Story meet and greets. Next time you visit Hollywood Studios, venture over to Toy Story Land and see the world from the perspective of a toy!

Have you ever been to Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios? What is your favorite spot? Tell us in the comments!