The Hidden Toy Story Land Detail You May Have Missed

Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios immerses Guests in Andy’s backyard with their favorite characters from the films. The illusion is made successful by oversized details that are meant to make Guests feel like one of Andy’s toys, like a balancing Rex atop a seemingly shaky block tower, holiday lights strung chaotically overhead, and so much more.

Guests can also look up to find the tracks of one of Toy Story Land’s most popular attractions, Slinky Dog Dash. Riders are invited to “take off on a family-friendly coaster that twists and turns past giant toys and springs across Andy’s oversized backyard,” per the attractions description.

But with so much to look to the sky for, Guests might not realize the hidden detail located directly underneath their feet. Imprinted into the ground are Andy’s footprints, and they’re large enough to make Guests feel Potato Head sized.

This TikTok video gives viewers a closer look at the giant .

This land is themed in such a playful way #toystory #toystoryland #hollywoodstudios #healthadepopit#disneydetails #imagineering

As seen in the clip, it takes multiple strides for the videographer to walk from one end of the footprint to the other due to its scale. The giant, waffle pattern soles are yet another example of Disney taking attention to detail to the next level.

But that’s not all Guests will find in Andy’s backyard.

Disney currently lists the following experiences as available to Hollywood Studio’s ticket holders:

Alien Swirling Saucers

Calling all space cadets — Alien Swirling Saucers is a fun-filled attraction, perfect for all ages. Per Disney:

The cutest extraterrestrials in the galaxy have landed, and they’re taking you for a ride. Power up the saucers for an interstellar romp through space, while futuristic tunes set the mood. Space cadets of all ages may enjoy this gentle whirl through the sky above Toy Story Land.

Toy Story Mania!

Guests can compete against their loved ones on Toy Story Mania as they experience this 3-D carnival-inspired attraction. Per Disney:

Step inside Andy’s room and make your way through a toy chest full of classic games before picking up a pair of special 3D glasses. Then, board a carnival-inspired tram and use your spring-action shooter to take your best shot at an array of moving targets. Compete with other players for the highest score on all the fast-paced games. May the best toy win!

Woody’s Lunch Box

Looking to grab a bite to eat? Check out Woody’s Lunch Box, which Disney describes as:

During your Toy Story Land adventures, be sure to drop by this food stop for a toy-riffic meal. Dishing out all sorts of tasty treats for “honorary toys,” Woody’s Lunch Box features classic American fare, old-fashioned soda floats and other Toy Story-themed specialties.

Do you have a favorite Toy Story Land detail? Tell us below!