Changes Coming to Toy Story Mania! Location at Disney World Resort

Would it even be the Walt Disney World Resort if changes weren’t happening? The Central Florida theme park destination has been through an evolution ever since the Disney Resort reopened after the widespread pandemic closures.

Now, the latest permit filed by Walt Disney Imagineering suggests alterations coming to one location inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park.

Over the past year, The Walt Disney Company has installed multiple new operations at their Resorts, completely replaced certain entertainment offerings, and arguably, altered the Disney experience altogether. From the arrival of Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane, to Happily Ever After being replaced with Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park, Guests visiting during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, are encountering a drastically different group of theme parks.

It’s not just big nighttime spectaculars or divisive “FastPass” systems either, attractions at Disney World have undergone updates and developments also. Most recently, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind debuted at EPCOT, with first-of-its-kind omnicoaster technology, and sometime in the near future, Magic Kingdom will welcome a brand-new TRON roller coaster.

As for their current slate of attractions, the Orlando Disney Resort regularly monitors and refreshes them for the best possible Guest experience — even if sometimes the closures of fan-favorites, like what happened with Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, leaves some Guests disappointed.

And it would seem that Walt Disney Imagineering is at it again as a new permit has just been filed for the Toy Story Mania! location in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. The permit reads that Walt Disney Imagineering intends to install set elements at 585 Stage Lane, Bay Lake.

As there have been no announcements that Disney World intends to renovate and refurbish Toy Story Mania!, the permit is likely for something around the attraction location — most likely, the upcoming Jessie’s Trading Post merchandise store that doubles as the exit for the popular Pixar-themed ride.

Jessie’s Trading Post was announced back in January, along with Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and it seems the location is nearing its debut. Disney Parks Blog revealed:

Yee-haw, attention all honorary toys! After enjoying a rollicking ride through Toy Story Mania!, you will soon be treated to a new experience that is filled to the brim with fun. Andy discovered Jessie’s Trading Post playset tucked away in the attic, and is bringing it downstairs to set up shop—full of the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl.

There is yet to be an opening date confirmed for Jessie’s Trading Post, but the original announcement did say that the playset fun would be coming during Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, meaning any time over the next seven months is possible!

More on Toy Story Mania!

Walt Disney World describe Toy Story Mania! as:

Step inside Andy’s room and make your way through a toy chest full of classic games before picking up a pair of special 3D glasses. Then, board a carnival-inspired tram and use your spring-action shooter to take your best shot at an array of moving targets. Compete with other players for the highest score on all the fast-paced games. May the best toy win!

