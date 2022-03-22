Disney Guest Says Placement of Beloved Attractions Is “Awkward”

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth” and that magic can be found in so many different places.

Sometimes, the most magical experiences can be found in the small things. This includes things like a Hidden Mickey or even cleverly-placed decoration.

However, even though Disney is praised for its attention to detail, it seems one Disney Guest finds the placement of attractions a little awkward.

TikTok user @disneyaleforever shared they believe Toy Story Land next to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios just simply doesn’t go together well.

The two IPs are certainly very different and this can be seen in the theming, without a doubt. Still, Disney does a good job at ensuring that the lands are separated and that Disney Park Guests are able to step into the separately-immersive lands to enjoy both as if they were their own world.

Both Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge were constructed at the same time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and opened just a year apart.

Toy Story Land, which opened in 2018, features attractions like Toy Story Mania, Slinky Dog Dash, and Alien Swirling Saucers. The land is also set to debut an all-new restaurant named Roundup Rodeo BBQ next year, along with a new shop in Jessie’s Trading Post.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened a year later, features Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and many other fun experiences including Oga’s Cantina and Droid Depot.

Outside of those two lands, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also home to many more incredible attractions and shows including Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

