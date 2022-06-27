Crowds Lose It as ‘Encanto’s Mirabel Finally Makes Walt Disney World Debut

in Walt Disney World

Encanto Mirabel

Credit: Disney

Now firmly situated in the list of greatest animated films of all time, Encanto (2021) has finally made its debut at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida and fans could not deal!

Luisa, Mirabel, and Isabela in 'Encanto'
Credit: Disney

After a humble beginning in movie theaters, Encanto from directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and co-director Charise Castro Smith, became a smash-hit, pop culture phenomenon after its release onto the Disney streaming platform, Disney+.

Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), Luisa (Jessica Darrow), and Isabela (Diane Guerrero) of the Family Madrigal have quickly proven just as popular as characters like Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), with the songs, scored by Germaine Franco and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, topping charts worldwide and beating The Walt Disney Company’s previous charting history.

The Madrigal Family from 'Encanto'
Credit: Disney

From “Surface Pressure” to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the songs of Encanto became a cultural landmark, taking over social media, and its popularity has seen the world of Encanto transition to the Disney Parks.

During the holiday season at Disneyland Resort last year, Guests were able to meet Mirabel at Disney California Adventure. Then, inside Disneyland Park at the Southern California Resort, an Encanto-themed overlay began showing on the facade of the “it’s a small world” attraction. Fans of both Encanto and Walt Disney World in Orlando, have been wondering if and when it would arrive at the Resort.

'Encanto' "it's a small world"
Credit: Disney

Earlier this year, an Encanto-inspired garden appeared during EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival, and just a few weeks ago Disney Parks announced that Mirabel would begin appearing in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom Park.

Mirabel singing "Waiting On A Miracle" with fireworks behind
Credit: Disney

Beginning in Frontierland, and heading through Liberty Square, past Cinderella Castle, and down Main Street, U.S.A., Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade sees characters like The Jungle Book‘s (1967) Baloo and King Louie, Tarzan‘s (1999) Terk, and Zootopia‘s (2016) Nick and Judy, journey around Magic Kingdom, and now joining the adventure from June 26, 2022, is Mirabel — and Guests went wild!

Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade
Credit: Disney

Sharing to TikTok, @Kaitlyns_Tale, captured the moment Mirabel made her miraculous Walt Disney World debut:

Welcome Mirabel!!!!

In the video, Guests can be seen (and heard) cheering loudly for Mirabel as she moves around atop the cavalcade float with Pocahontas and Mulan. There are also children in the crowds dressed as the popular Madrigal family member, as Guests celebrated this magical moment for Encanto and the Walt Disney World Resort.

Mirabel from Encanto at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

As for the future of Encanto at Disney World, Miranda has been vocal over his passion for a dedicated Encanto-themed attraction at the Resort, while others are calling out for Colombia to be added to EPCOT’s World Showcase. With the movie’s increasing popularity among Disney fans of all ages, as well as The Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Chapek, officially calling Encanto a “franchise”, it would seem strange for the Disney Resort to not add a bigger, more permanent addition to their attraction portfolio.

Disney Enchantment fireworks
Credit: Disney

Speaking of new additions, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind located in EPCOT’s former Future World has become the latest ride to open at Walt Disney World, joining other new experiences like Disney Enchantment, and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Are you looking forward to seeing Mirabel at Magic Kingdom Park on your next Disney World vacation?

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs.

