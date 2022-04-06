Details Emerge About ‘Encanto’ Takeover of “it’s a small world”

Recently, The Walt Disney Company confirmed that Disneyland Resort’s “it’s a small world attraction” will receive an Encanto overlay reflecting the themes of the hit 2021 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Disneyland’s official website notes:

As the sun begins to set, gather with family and friends in front of the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” to celebrate the Walt Disney Animation Studios Academy Award-winning film, Encanto. Beginning April 11, 2022, for a limited time, watch with delight as a light projection show animates the façade with a montage that pays tribute to the Encanto hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Like the Madrigal family’s casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world” façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel. This memorable nighttime experience is scheduled for several times each evening and is a perfect way to embrace the magic of Encanto! Related: Disneyland Announces Closing Dates For Starbucks, Other Popular Stores

Now, some details have emerged about the projection, including the official schedules for the show. Instagrammer Gothic Rosie shared calendars showcasing both the already known April 11 start date for the Encanto takeover and the times at which the projection show will operate.

Previously unconfirmed were the times at which the projection will be shown — we now know that Disneyland Park Guests will be able to enjoy the Encanto tribute from 9 p.m. PST to 11:45 p.m. PST each evening.

This particular calendar confirms that the show will run through April 30, but does not state whether or not the limited time offering will continue into May.

It is unsurprising that Disney has decided to capitalize on the popularity of The Amazing Madrigals, as Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek recently shared that the company intends for the property to become an entire franchise along the lines of Frozen.

More on Encanto

The official description of Encanto reads:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house [Casita], in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength [Luisa] to the power to heal [Isabela] — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Are you excited about this Encanto projection on “it’s a small world”?

