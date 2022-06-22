‘Encanto’ Character Coming To Walt Disney World!

If you’re waiting on a miracle, you don’t have to wait for long!

Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto (2021) is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort. From the Disney Parks Blog:

We may not talk about Bruno, but we can definitely talk about Mirabel making her debut in the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” on June 26! The young hero from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film “Encanto” will join Miguel from “Coco,” Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” Max, Goof, Moana and more as this super-sized cavalcade winds through the park several times each day.

While Mirabel will join her friends in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, it’s unknown whether she will have a meet-and-greet location in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Mirabel greets Guests at Disneyland Park daily, so Encanto fans have eagerly awaited her debut at Walt Disney World Resort.

More on Encanto

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” quickly soared to the top of the charts and became the highest-charting Disney single since 1995! From Disney:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Are you excited to see Mirabel from Encanto at Walt Disney World? Have you met her at Disneyland Resort?