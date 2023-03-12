“Whistleblowers” Accuse Disneyland of Mind Control

For all its magic, The Walt Disney Company is not immune to scrutiny. In the last year alone, the House of Mouse has come under fire for thousands of layoffs, to former CEO Bob Chapek’s battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. The latter received so much backlash that DeSantis legally dissolved Walt Disney World Resort’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, a privilege held by the Central Florida Disney Park since 1967.

Despite these very real controversies, some on social media attempt to create conspiracies about The Walt Disney Company. Influential Twitter account Illuminatibot, with over 400,000 followers, recently alleged that anonymous whistleblowers had revealed Disneyland Resort as one of the most common places for MK-Ultra-style mind control:

Project MKUltra involved a series of top-secret, inhumane experiments illegally performed by the CIA in the United States from the 1950s to the 1970s. Agents wanted to discover drugs and psychological torture techniques that would force confessions, hoping to “brainwash” individuals accused of serious crimes.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure fully immerse Guests in the magic, distracting them from the real world with special effects and entertainment experiences. But the Disney Parks don’t drug and manipulate Guests into certain beliefs – something evident to anyone who has ever visited. And yet, the Twitter replies suggest otherwise.

“Disneyland and DisneyWorld both are,” said @deltasierra777, another account focused on mind-control conspiracies, according to its bio.

This isn’t the first Disney conspiracy to gain traction on social media recently. Last week, we reported a concerning TikTok account with tens of thousands of likes accusing The Walt Disney Company, Pixar, and Walt Disney Animation Studios of repeatedly using pedophilic symbols in films, television shows, and the Disney Parks.

Always check sources when reading allegations online – spreading conspiracy theories without research to back them up can lead to widespread misinformation.