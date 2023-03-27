‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot” Cast Announced, Along With Two Returning Actors

Back to the Future (1985) is one of the most iconic films of all time, and it’s fair to say that almost every actor from the film has become synonymous with the character they play, so it’s impossible to imagine any sort of Back to the Future “reboot” cast!

The 1985 film stars Michael J Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Crispin Glover (Thomas F Wilson), Claudia Wells/Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker), James Tolkan (Principal Strickland), Marc McClure (Dave McFly), and Wendie Jo Sperber (Linda McFly).

We can’t imagine anyone else taking on these roles, especially when it comes to characters like Doc Brown, Marty, and Biff Tannen. But all of these actors have already been replaced — and no, we aren’t talking about Elisabeth Shue taking on the role of Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990)!

Over the past three years, Back to the Future: The Musical (2020) has been transporting London’s Adelphi Theater in the West End all the way back to the ’80s and the ’50s. A musical “reboot” of the 1985 film of the same name by director Robert Zemeckis, this stage production features an entirely new cast, and even makes some modern changes to the 1985 film, which makes it a reboot in its own right.

Written by Bob Gale, producer of the Back to the Future Trilogy, with music and lyrics by composer Alan Silvestri (who also scored the three films) and Glen Ballard, it has starred/currently stars Ben Joyce/Olly Dobson (Marty McFly), Aidan Cutler/Harry Jobson (Biff Tannen), Mark Oxtoby/Gary Trainor (Principal Strickland/Mayor Red Thomas), Hugh Coles/Oliver Nicholas (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), Rosanna Hyland/Amber Davies (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Emma Lloyd (Linda McFly), Cedric Neal/Jordan Benjamin (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), Courtney-Mae Briggs/Sophie Naglik (Jennifer Parker), Roger Bart/Cory English (Doc Emmett Brown).

While Back to the Future: The Musical was previously set to leave London, an extension means that it will now continue to run until October this year. However, in the meantime, it’s also heading over to Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in New York City for the first time, with early performances starting on June 30, ahead of the official opening night on August 3. And now, the show has finally announced its full Broadway cast.

The newly announced cast (along with their former Broadway performances) includes The Devil Wears Prada‘s Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Les Miserables’ Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, Ain’t Too Proud‘s Jelani Remy in the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, and Almost Famous’ Casey Likes as Marty McFly. Reprising their roles from the West End version of the show are Hugh Coles and Roger Bart as George McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, both of whom have now been replaced by Oliver Nicholas and Cory English in the UK performance.

The ensemble cast includes Merritt David Janes (Principal Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

The show will undoubtedly prove to be just as popular when it opens on Broadway later this year. Whether or not the Back to the Future franchise will also enjoy a resurgence in cinema, though, remains to be seen, however, stars of the film Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd have previously suggested that a gender-swapped reboot could work. Meanwhile, there have even been rumors of a Back to the Future television series.

Check out the Broadway trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical below:

Back to the Future: The Musical will premiere on Broadway on June 30 at the Winter Garden Theater, and officially opens on August 3. The London version of the show will continue at the Adelphi Theater until October this year.

