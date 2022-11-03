Gender-Swapped ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot May Be Happening, Christopher Lloyd Speaks Out

The Back to the Future trilogy has become one of the most-loved cult classics of all time.

The Universal Pictures franchise, which featured Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II (1989), and Back to the Future Part III (1990), starred Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown) as their traveled back through time in a time machine made out of a DeLorean through the invention of the Flux Capacitor.

Now, nearly 40 years after the original hit theaters, there have been many rumors about reboots and what a new Back to the Future film may look like all these years later. While many fans have noted that they don’t want a reboot because they want to enjoy the classics just as they are, that hasn’t stopped another portion from dreaming of what could be.

Recently, Michael J Fox shared his own ideas for what the future could hold. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the iconic actor and Parkinson’s activist pitched the idea of a remake and said:

“I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty. I mean, a different perspective on it would be good.”

Just days after those comments from Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd took to Twitter to unveil a bit of a cryptic message himself that many may say is “heavy.”

“I can’t say yet, but the future holds something very special for you… stay tuned!”

The Tweet has already received nearly 10,000 likes in just a matter of hours, and many fans are attributing these comments to a tease that a reboot could be coming in the future, perhaps with the gender-swapped idea that Fox shared.

If Back to the Future were to be rebooted with a female lead as Marty McFly– or, perhaps, even a completely different name altogether in the same universe– this could alleviate some of the concerns that fans have had that the reboot would never measure up to the original and would fall flat.

At this time, nothing has been confirmed about the reboot, and we’ll all simply have to wait to see what unfolds. That is, unless we can find some extra plutonium, a flux capacitor, and a DeLorean to borrow.

What do you think of this idea for a reboot? Let us know in the comments!

