Back to the Future is one of the most beloved franchises of all time. In fact, it’s such a perfect trilogy, that the idea of it being rebooted leaves us feeling anxious. Not all reboots are disasters, though, but when it comes to giving classics a makeover, things seldom turn out well.

Ghostbusters (1984), of course, comes to mind, another iconic ’80s-born film that was rebooted in the form of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016), a female-led retread lacking in everything that made the original film so special, and whose spirit it fails to capture (no pun intended).

But despite the 2016 Ghostbusters film being an all-round disaster, we may have just gotten one step closer to a reboot of Back to the Future. Recently, Christopher Lloyd, who plays Doc Emmett Brown in the films, appeared in a new Back to the Future “reboot” trailer of sorts.

And now, the beloved Michael J Fox, who plays Marty McFly in all three Back to the Future movies, has finally broken his silence on a Back to the Future movie reboot!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the iconic actor and Parkinson’s activist pitched his own idea for a remake of the original 1985 film. When asked if he could ever see the film being remade, here’s what he said:

“I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty. I mean, a different perspective on it would be good.”

Fox’s comments will no doubt rock the fanbase, not only because of the mere mention of a reboot, but also because he suggests that Marty McFly should be female this time around, a change-up that mirrors one of the major criticisms of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.

In the interview, when talking about how the video of his recent reunion with Christopher Lloyd at the New York Comic Con went viral, Fox said, “Well, what’s most amazing about Back to the Future is that — and it has nothing to do with me — it has this life.”

Perhaps then, it’s possible that a Back to the Future reboot could work. After all, it’s still hugely popular, and maybe, as Fox says, “a new perspective on it would be good”.

Fox’s comments about a reboot, however, should be taken with a grain of salt, as it’s well known that creators Bob Gale (writer) and Robert Zemeckis (director/writer) have already gone on record to say that it will never happen.

Should it happen, though, it remains to be seen whether or not the actor would be involved. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991, although, remarkably, it hasn’t stopped him from appearing in numerous films and television shows in the decades since.

Meanwhile, Back to the Future: The Musical continues to sell out the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End, and has been was awarded the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical. However, it will soon be heading over Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in New York City.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, when discussing the musical’s relocation to Broadway, Michael J Fox said:

“Yeah, they’ve been in England for a while and it’s going quite well, and so they’re opening in Broadway.” When asked if he has plans to see the musical, he said,“I’m going to go see it, for sure. I was supposed to go see the English production, but COVID and all that stuff, and we couldn’t get over there.”

You can check out the all-new trailer for Back to the Future: The Musical below:

Back to the Future: The Musical was written by Bob Gale. It stars Ben Joyce (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Doc Emmett Brown), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), and Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly).

Olly Dobson recently portrayed Marty McFly (the resemblance was uncanny), however, neither Dobson or Joyce will transfer over to the Broadway version of the show next year. Roger Bart, however, is expected to reprise his role as Doc Emmett Brown.

So, will a Back to the Future reboot ever happen? Well, it’s a question only time can answer…

Would you like to see a female-led Back to the Future reboot? Let us know in the comments down below!